I have been trying for weeks to make an appointment with the Galveston County Health District for the COVID vaccination. The district is not answering its phones, we get recordings to call back later and the website is not working.
It was supposed to be open at 9:30 a.m. Monday and then it told us to call back in the afternoon. We are told all slots are booked. We can't go in person, and it's by appointment only.
Many people on Facebook were complaining about the same thing. They could just have us fill out a form and contact us, but that would be too easy for us.
This is gross incompetence no matter how you look at it. I am high-risk; guess I'll just die. The government wants to kill off us old folks anyway because we are nonproductive. We need Medicare for all.
Ruth Roberts
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.