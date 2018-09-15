I am writing to endorse Denise Ruiz for Friendswood Independent School Board Position 2.
I met Luis and Denise Ruiz in 1992. Over the years, I have worked with her and watched her give countless hours as a volunteer, while raising three children. She ran for, and was elected to, her first term on the board in 2006. She has twice been asked by former and present board members to complete the unexpired terms of trustees who could not fulfill their terms. She is currently serving on the board now in one of those positions.
As a former city council member, I had the privilege of working with the school board in partnership to meet the needs and concerns of our citizens. She has always been a willing listener, a thoughtful and wise communicator, and a woman who, after thoroughly studying the issues, has then voted in our students best interest.
Early voting is Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, and election day is Nov. 6.
Please join me and my family in continuing her service to our school board. Your vote counts.
Kitten Brizendine
Friendswood
