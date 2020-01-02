I’d always believed government was something far removed from me, but that changed when I got to know Craig Brown. When I had problems concerning our city, I turned to him as my councilman.
He always listened and, more importantly, he took action whenever it was in his power to do so.
I soon realized countless others in his district and in our city benefited from the same attention he’d given me.
I’ve never met anyone else who works so tirelessly as Brown does for the betterment of Galveston. He’s gained his knowledge of how our city operates from years of working with different organizations and city council while maintaining an open mind and imagination to see a future for Galveston that’s even better.
I hope my fellow residents also believe they too can make a positive difference to our local governing bodies. I hope they’ll learn about the candidates, their policies, and what they’ve already done to better Galveston. I hope they’ll vote because in a mayoral campaign every single vote counts. Most of all, I hope they’ll see Craig Brown is the kind of man who leads with care and diligence.
Rosa Morgan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.