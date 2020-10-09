A very important election commences next week in Kemah. I urge all Kemah residents to vote for Carl Joiner for city council. Joiner is a former councilman and two-term mayor of our fair city.
Some of you may have seen, heard or read malicious information about this candidate. I've known Joiner for over 10 years, soon after I moved to Kemah. I know him to be an honorable man, a husband, business owner, community leader, friend and city servant.
His time in office gave us transparency, sound fiscal performance, a top-notch city staff as good as or better than any in Texas and a respected police force.
We need our businesses and visitors to be safe again in Kemah. We need the respect of its residents. We need Carl Joiner.
Luann Lathrop
Kemah
