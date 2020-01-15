Do you have an outstanding employee or co-worker who you would like to recognize? The Rotary Club of Galveston is accepting nominations for its second annual Galveston Employee of the Year Award now through Feb. 3. Nominees must work in Galveston but need not live in Galveston or be affiliated with Rotary.
Judges will be looking for the nominee who best exemplifies the Rotary 4-Way Test:
Of the things we think, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The award recipient and nominator will be recognized at the Feb. 26 Rotary Club of Galveston meeting.
Find the link to the entry form with submittal instructions at www.galvestonrotary.com. You can also email me at kathy@com-strats.com for more information.
Kathy Thomas
Galveston
