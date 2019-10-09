In response to the commentary by Norman Pappous ("Trump's Ukraine call an attempt to drain swamp," The Daily News, Oct. 2): This addresses just what's wrong with Washington. Politicians go in poor and come out rich; if not themselves, then their families.
You don't see this information in the newspaper enough, possibly because there's not enough room with all of the hate Trump articles. I would like to see more of this kind of news, other than some of the trash we're getting.
Clyde Holt
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.