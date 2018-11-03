I was expecting it, and there it was. On Friday. A typically mendacious very last minute accusation of wrongdoing by a Ted Cruz related group of illegal use of campaign funds by the Beto O'Rourke campaign.
TV stations such as Channel 11 had to cover it, of course, and it may have caused some hesitation among possible Beto voters, despite the fact it was later proven baseless. Classic sleazy political tactics by our Senator, and a window into the contempt he feels for voters.
"You can’t fool all of the people all of the time," said President Lincoln.
Be among the non-fooled this time, and vote for a candidate who respects all citizens, whether they agree with him or not. Vote for Beto for Senator.
Harris "Shrub" Kempner
Galveston
