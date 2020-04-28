Due to COVID-19, many who are missing church services on Sunday may have forgotten to meet their commitment to help finance their church. Like homes and businesses, churches have financial responsibilities. Members can mail their contributions to their church.
God is also in your home, as well as the church. Jesus Christ taught his disciples how to pray. According to Matthew 6:6 he said, “When you pray, go into a small room, close the door and pray to your father.” For believers, the Holy Spirit is the temple of their body. He hears your prayers at home, and especially during these days, more prayers should be said at home. Your regular church services and Holy Communion can be conducted at home.
Locally, there are three Christian television channels in operation 24 hours a day. This is a good source for church services, music, excellent sermons and Bible study programs.
One of the benefits of COVID-19 is that it encourages many to begin a prayer program at home. According to John 3:16: “All who believe in him (Jesus Christ) shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
Lloyd Criss
La Marque
(1) comment
I want to make it plain ..that I do not agree with Mr. CRISS 100 PERCENT concerning what was said here! I agree 199 percent! He is as right as East Texas rain, so the I am compelled to give him a [thumbup]
