Friends and family have asked me why I’ve chosen to run to serve my adopted community? The answer is simple. I'm running because I love children and believe in public education.
As a retired educator, with 32 years of on the job experience in a large city, I continue to love teaching and learning. What I bring to the table is a fresh set of eyes and varied experiences.
I‘ve spent most of my career as a teacher, program director, clinical service provider and middle school assistant principal in New York City.
My experience has taught me to firmly believe that education is the foundation to building a successful future and that a strong and varied academic experience can and will help to level the playing field and foster confidence and future success.
I’ve lived in Texas for close to 10 years, the last six-plus right here in Galveston. I’m grateful that I found my way here to my “happy place” and feel quite blessed to be surrounded by such an interesting, culturally rich and diverse community.
It would be my honor to serve the students, families and staff of the Galveston Independent School District on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula.
Mindy Lakin
Galveston
Editor's note: The Daily News waived the usual deadline in this letter because it raises no controversial issues.
