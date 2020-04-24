Judge Henry should step up in face of crisis
Face masks are a public safety issue, not a constitutional issue as Judge Mark Henry suggests (“Galveston County won’t make masks mandatory, judge says,” The Daily News, April 23). It’s a crying shame that counties can’t present a unified approach to help stop this deadly crisis.
Citing Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order as “unconstitutional” is ridiculous. Yes, America was built on individual liberties and freedom. Relying on “personal responsibility,” really? Obviously, some folks require certain mandates because they have no “personal responsibility.” Obviously, the continued 25,000 to 30,000 new cases each day in the United States is proof of that.
There will be some folks who will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to cover their face to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus to another — and those who don’t care. The mask is for public safety to protect those around you.
Taking the easy route and leaving it up to personal responsibility isn’t leadership, but a no-spine approach. Grow one and do what’s best for public safety. If it’s constitutional to enforce simple traffic laws for public safety, why is a face mask to prevent the spread of a deadly virus unconstitutional?
Chris Hines
La Marque
Associated Press story on drug study was thin
The Associated Press shouted this headline (“More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in study,” The Daily News, April 22) citing no benefits in a “large study” (368? and no details) and “more deaths” (again, no details), using a drug “touted” by President Donald Trump in Veterans Affairs hospitals (all of them?). AP left out the “Republican” label.
However, it did mention that results hadn’t been reviewed by other scientist and was not a rigorous experiment (wink and a nod).
In absence of the details such as when and how the drug was used and the preexisting conditions of the patients (not to mention age), one would conclude that the “touted” drug was an abject failure and dangerous (“researchers did not track side effects”).
AP mentioned Dr. Robin Armstrong’s work in Texas City. An earlier AP report on this had labeled him as a “Trump ally,” perhaps hinting he was using the “touted” drug without his patients’ permission.
Let’s hear from Dr. Armstrong, a real hero in this fight. I don’t trust AP.
Larry Porter
Galveston
The Daily News is worth every penny
On April 22, The Daily News was chock full of great articles to read. It was such a pleasure to read Dolph Tillotson again. His voice of reason and clear thinking on issues always delights; his writing style trumpets his love of words. And, of course his take on the anti-media bias is spot on.
And then I go on to read my favorite food guru — Bernice Torregrossa. Imagine my surprise that she’s focusing on chickpeas/garbanzo beans, which I happen to have a few cans in my cabinets. Moving on to David Tepera, my fitness cheerleader that I read every week, Dr. Sally Robinson championing children and offering suggestions about their anxiety, and then on to my medical advisor Dr. Victor Sierpina imploring people not to ignore health needs during this pandemic.
Two surprise reads were by Sophie Gonsoulin offering practical advice on how families can connect and include even the introverted members at the family dinner table, and by Sophie Phillips writing about working parents juggling all their responsibilities at this time. Lastly, Dr. William Johnson explained why I have difficulty growing grass.
The Galveston County Daily News is worth every penny. And I still like having it delivered like a present.
Karen Stanley
Galveston
