I find it very hypocritical of Beto O'Rourke's campaign to make the statement that Brett Kavanaugh does not meet the muster for Texas to be a Supreme Court Justice.
First of all, I agree if the evidence provided by the FBI suggests that he is guilty. To date, he has not been proven guilty. Let's let the process run its course before we pass judgment.
On the other hand, Beto was proven guilty of burglary and drunk driving, which resulted in an automobile accident. In his mind does that meet the muster for him to be a senator for the state of Texas? I think not.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
"O’Rourke was also arrested in 1995 on a misdemeanor burglary charge after jumping a fence at the University of Texas-El Paso. Prosecutors declined to pursue that case." DMNews
DUI? That meets the muster to be President from Texas. Just ask George W. Bush.
Should we hold NO'Rourke for his demeaning remarks about female actors?
"Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke is apologizing for once criticizing a Broadway musical with actresses 'whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks'.” He apologized. That seems to work for most Leftists unless your name is Al Franken. Perhaps he who lives in a glass house should not throw bricks.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/10/01/beto-orourke-musical-review-855385
