In response to the article ("City raises Mardi Gras seawall fines, sparks ire," The Daily News, Jan. 29): Oh, cry me a river!
Apparently, a number of Mardi Gras goers had actually budgeted in the $50 fine for each night they'd planned on spending illegally parked on the seawall because it was far cheaper than the cheapest hotel room. Who cares that it violates the law, right?
Year after year, tourists — valued tourists — come to Galveston for Mardi Gras, and yes, they spend a lot of money. But there's a reason parking on the seawall is prohibited between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. People get hurt. People get raped. And people die.
Hey, blame yourselves or the hotel industry before you blame the city council. If you get a hotel room like the rest of us, you'll save lots of money.
Look at it that way.
Tom Drees
League City
