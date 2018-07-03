Many Americans love the awe and excitement of Fourth of July fireworks, but often our pets don’t share the same sparkly wonder. This Independence Day, American Humane, the country’s first humane organization, is encouraging pet owners to take simple steps to keep furry friends safe. If you must leave your pet alone, create a safe, quiet space for them to retreat from frightening fireworks — like a cozy corner or large closet in your home.
On July 5, animal shelters are often filled with scared pets who escaped from home the night before during the chaos of firework displays. Check to make sure your pet’s ID tag is securely attached to his or her collar and that the contact information on their microchip is updated and accurate. Patriotic partygoers who see a lost dog or cat on the streets should call animal control so the pet can be safely brought to a shelter and reunited with his or her loving family.
By following these safety tips, pet owners can ensure this Fourth of July goes off with a bang.
Robin Ganzert
President and CEO, American Humane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.