The Dickinson Independent School District Board of Trustees has called a $94 million bond referendum in order to build a new junior high school and provide much-needed additions and renovations to schools and departments.
Voting "for" the proposal seems like a real no-brainer if you perform a cost-benefit analysis to this proposition because there's absolutely no cost to district voters. We will pay the same tax bill whether or not the proposal passes. But more importantly, the many benefits of the proposal are huge for children, teachers and community members.
A new school will alleviate overcrowding in our children's classrooms and provide teachers with the facilities they need to be successful. Because the district is growing rapidly, this proposal will also bring necessary improvements to the technology and transportation departments and the agricultural center, as well as adding security measures to various campuses.
We, as voters, have a remarkable opportunity to provide our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and young neighbors with the schools and spaces they need to be successful, and there's absolutely no cost to us. I urge you to vote for the Dickinson ISD Bond Referendum. It's the right thing to do.
Vicki Mims
Dickinson
