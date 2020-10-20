Please vote. The Bible says your gifts will make room for you and it has been said your talents will take you places your character will not allow you to stay. It's very imperative that this election season we vote/fight to change the character of our country.
I saw a post of all the accomplishments of our current administration and while I don't profess to be a political scholar, it's very hard for me to get past his constant bullying, name calling and overall bad character. Politics aside, we've never had anyone in the White House that after being elected didn't represent all Americans.
As a mother, grandmother and concerned citizen, I encourage everyone to get out and vote. United we stand. Divided we fall. If we don't stand together in this election and vote for a new leader, I fear our country is destined to fall.
The vote for this election isn't about policy, power or partisanship. This vote is about the character of our country, and I'm sure we all can agree that our current leader doesn't represent the character of the majority.
Ulrica Fontenot
Texas City
