I served with Craig Brown on the city of Galveston Planning Commission and had the opportunity to get to know him. He's a man of integrity and honesty. He listens and votes his conscience.
When the altercation occurred between the policeman, my grandson and I in May 2018, the first call I made was to Craig, my councilman, for advice on filing a grievance. He not only assisted me with the process but made an appointment for a meeting with the the proper authorities, accompanied me to the meeting and saw the proceedings through to a satisfactory conclusion.
Craig is a dedicated public servant, believes in equal justice for all and will be a mayor you can trust. He's the man to lead our city at this crucial time. He has my vote.
Janice Stanton
Galveston
