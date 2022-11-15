The Republican anti-freedom agenda was slowed by the will of intelligent voters in this country who see inhumanity and hate as the calling card of what the Republican party has become under the Trump flag.

As Republicans continue to find joy in stomping on the rights of others who are different, the majority of us know real liberty requires a strong defense of freedom as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

(8) comments

Carlos Ponce

Anthony lives in Galveston? How many on your ballot won if you are anti-Republican?

Republicans won ALL county-wide contests in Galveston County.

Republicans won ALL state-wide elections n the state of Texas.

Carlos Ponce

Anthony, Republicans do not have a "pro-hate and anti-freedom platform". That's why Republicans won a majority of the House. And the Senate is almost split down the middle.

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup] Mr. Ponce as usual!

Gary Miller

Ditto! Anthony copied this rant from Pelosi's play book.Even she doesn't believe it. Just a lie recycled every year.

Carlos Ponce

President Trump made 268 endorsements for the November 8th midterms. Of those 233 have won....so far.[beam]

How many of Anthony Rios' votes were winners?[unsure]

Gary Miller

Carlos. Latest count is 153 are in the house. Waving by by to Nancy.

Don Schlessinger

I think maybe the problem is Libs see it as (everything) FREE-dom, conservatives see it the other way.

Downtowner Revisited
Wayne Holt

Mr Rios, it would be very helpful for those who wish to assist in the reformation of the Republican Party to have a few specifics to work with.

Can you wade in here and detail what "anti-freedom agenda" the Republican Party is pushing? What freedoms are you talking about? It would also be immensely helpful to zero in on what you perceive as "inhumanity and hate" in the Republican platform. Are you referring to stopping uncontrolled immigration, which no country on the face of the earth allows? Or the inhumanity of not guaranteeing at the federal level a right to abortion that doesn't appear anywhere in my copy of the Constitution...although police powers residing within the sovereign states does.

While you're at it, what rights as enumerated in the Bill of Rights or other founding documents are they stomping on?

Finally, can you lay out for interested parties what was in the Republican platform that was "pro-hate and anti-freedom?" I truly would like to know what you conceive of as a pro-hate and anti-freedom message.

Please be as detailed as possible. Otherwise, folks might get the impression you're long on low-information talking points and short on thoughtful analysis.

