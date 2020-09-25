Racial unrest. A $1 trillion deficit and $4 trillion more in debt. The laughing stock of the world. Forty million of our fellow Americans are out of a job due to the virus. The airline industry is barely flying. Many small businesses have closed.
Can't go to the movies. Can't travel. Can't go to work if you still have a job. Teachers and children can’t attend school safely. Can't drink in a bar because they're closed. Can't attend concerts, indoor sporting events or church. Can't attend outdoor sporting events unless they allow limited attendance.
So, while you're suffocating in a mask to avoid the spread of the Trump virus, remember to stop thinking about your selfish self and ask the question: Are "we" better off than we were four years ago?
This election isn't about you. It's about "us."
Literally.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
Your recitation is of the last 8 months under effects of the China virus. If you live under such short term analysis then, OK - it has been bad. If your referring to the Trump administration then your analysis needs correcting. For the period of the Trump administration till the virus the USA was roaring into the best results for the economy, people especially minorities and stifling the terrorist organization.
The last 8 months are the results of a pandemic and the USA has done the best it could. considering all the traumas created by political obstructions and the BLM organized belligerence resulting in looting, burning and killing supported by the Democratic controlled city administration.
You did not assign blame but the inference needed clarity in this period of trauma..
David
It would seem that China and XI JINPING are well on the way in accomplishing what Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev, Vladimir Putin and Russia could not accomplish! That is to influence this nation to rebel from the inside! We have American citizens who loves CHINA with a passion and hates America with a vicious scorn! They are very protectful of China and wants to give them our jobs, factories, and are willing to sell America out to become another Hong Kong!!! Thank you LORD for Donald Trump! The Mayor of Moscow, Putin, Russia, XI JINPING and China have bought and paid for the BIDEN FAMILY! Those who are involved with the cover up, .....turns a blind eye and look the other way! All the financing for the looting, burning, upheaval, killing, robbing, beatings in the streets of America now is coming from those who LOVES SOCIALISM and Red China! Bernie Sanders and AOC'S kind of SOCIALISM is a step away from COMMUNISM!
"Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Yes. Under Obama I had to scrimp and save money to pay my property taxes for 13 months. This year I had all the money to pay 2020 property taxes at the end of January 2020! Thank you President Trump!
