Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to denounce the staff of Empower Texans mocking his disability. This is the same group that Abbott has supported as they brought in extreme right-wing legislators to the capital.
This is the same group he supported as they pushed extreme right-wing legislation.
Abbott and Empower Texans both support a president who mocked a disabled reporter on national TV. Now, Abbott is whining about being mocked himself?
Abbott has no moral authority to complain. He should shut up and take what he deserves from his own party.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
