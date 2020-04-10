I listened to Gov. Greg Abbott answer questions about his plans should the number of stricken increase on KHOU TV April 2.
I’m sure you can go to the web page if you want to hear his response to a direct question the moderator had to ask twice: “Governor, what are your plans to encourage stay at home next if the pandemic increases?”
Or you can just sit back and enjoy the classic Charles Durning Texas governor scene from "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."
They both have the same words — but one has dancing.
Bill Broussard
Galveston
