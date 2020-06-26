According to multiple informed sources, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman was investigating allies of President Trump including the legality of Rudy Giulani's interactions with foreign government officials and the legality of Trump's dealings with Deutche Bank.
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton informed his friends Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr that he was stepping down from his post and wants to be the U.S. Attorney for that district. He has no prosecutorial experience and he represented Deutche Bank as a corporate lawyer.
June 19: Barr announced that Berman was stepping down from his post. At 10:30 p.m. the White House announced that Jay Clayton would be nominated to fill Berman's vacancy. Berman says that he has no intention of resigning.
June 20: Barr (or Trump?) fires Berman. Under U.S. Senate rules, New York Sens. Chuck Shumer and Kirsten Gillibrand block Clayton's nomination. Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham announces he will not bring up nomination for a hearing.
Once again, Trump's malevolent management style is defeated by his massive incompetence. Pray for America. Suggested bumper sticker for 2020: Dump Trump: In your guts, you know he's nuts.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
