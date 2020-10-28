Why is Friendswood ISD's bond important to me? I believe the district is the backbone of our community. As a 20-year retired Navy family, Friendswood is where my family chose for our children to grow, develop, learn and be blessed with the best education possible.
Every penny of this bond goes directly to benefit our children, our community. Adequate building design, the learning environment, academics, fine arts and athletic offerings all play important roles in quality education. Modern, sustainable, maintainable learning spaces are critical to achieving the academic excellence that we desire for our children.
It's important to note those 65 years and older with a homestead exemption will see no tax increase if the bond is approved.
Our school district was recently rated No. 1 in Houston by Niche. Not only is the bond necessary for our children to have a safe and healthy learning environment, it’s critical for our community’s growth and attraction potential. One of the driving factors that homebuyers consider when purchasing a home (whether they have children or not) is the quality of the local school district.
Investing in our students is investing in the future of our community.
Stacy Condon
Member, Friendswood Independent School District Citizens Advisory Board
