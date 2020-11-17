Given the shenanigans at state and national levels, perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised when during the recent primary voting for mayor, signs I placed in West End locations began to disappear as polling day approached.
Some of course do when windy; but those of other candidates didn’t seem to be affected.
I doubt it will happen in the mayoral runoff, so I'm out again with signs and expecting a level playing field.
The preference for Galveston’s mayorship in our family is Craig Brown, who since “retiring” to Galveston Island about the same time we did, chose to contribute time, resources and new “genes” to the betterment of the city as an entrepreneur (Mod Café, Postoffice resurgence) then through several official positions, e.g., planning commission, later chairman, city council District 2, etc., and mayor pro tem.
I doubt anyone would disagree that Brown always listens well, speaks respectfully and always tries his best to find a “fair” solution, and maybe just by "not" being a BOI (born on the island), he owes no one any long allegiances.
Under Jim Yarborough and Brown, we've benefited from a smooth running, respectful council. We hope the torch moves on with Craig Brown.
Mort Voller
Galveston
