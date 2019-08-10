I'm writing your newspaper — and your police department — from across the country to underscore your headline that all eyes are on Galveston.
It was shocking and horrifying to see images that seemed fitting for another century, and that we all now agree, or must agree, were never fitting.
As a newspaper, please continue to cover this story. As a community, please insist your police department apologize meaningfully by creating policies that ensure dignity for anyone who is arrested. It will take a great deal of effort to earn public trust.
We can't unsee that image — nor should we. We want to see much better images and actions going forward.
Sarah Buttenwieser
Northampton, Massachusetts
