Only one of seven bills in the 87th Legislature could possibly end time changes without offering something Texas can't deliver — year-round daylight saving time — by letting voters decide to go on year-round standard time; it's SJR13 by the state Sen. Judith Zaffirini.
The other six bills — SB481, JB1405, SJR30, HJR78, HJR94, and HB1896 — offer year-round daylight saving time, which would be a violation of the Uniform Time Act. There would be no change, and Texas would continue to spring forward and fall back.
The loss of one hour springing forward is government-imposed jet lag and causes increased auto accidents, increased on-the-job accidents, increased heart attacks and puts school bus students at greater risks.
Please contact the chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, Rep. Chris Paddie, at 102 W. Houston St., Marshall, Texas 75670, or call 903-935-1141 and tell him to not consider any bills that offer year-round daylight saving time.
Martha Habluetzel
Ingleside
