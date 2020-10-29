Be an informed voter; understand movement conservatism now. It's the dominant political ideology of Donald Trump's Republican administration, the basis for nearly all its misbehavior, and the reason for multitudes of traditional, common sense Republicans defecting.
Movement conservatism explains why Trump never reveals his plans; why Mitch McConnell's Senate passes trillion dollar deficit tax cuts for millionaires instantaneously, yet hasn't drafted a promised Affordable Care Act alternative for years; and why Trump's anti-government spending movement conservatism enfeebled America's pandemic response program in 2016; FOX and CNN ignore movement conservatism.
So, starting with simple questions, you discover the truth. Question core concepts; that man's greatest drive is economic self-interest; that individual freedom is freedom from taxation, a type of theft; that society consists of "makers" who pay taxes so that "takers" unfairly benefit from government programs like public education, medical research or Social Security.
Connect billionaire David Koch's Americans for Prosperity PAC's recent $70 million dollars support for Texas Republicans like John Cornyn and Larry Taylor. Think, Texas is 49th in child health care. Ask why Republicans never bothered to fully inform us about movement conservatism.
That's messin' with Texas a proud breed, never to be overlooked or ignored before elections. Vote informed.
Michael Miller
Galveston
"Vote informed." I did. I voted Trump.[beam]
