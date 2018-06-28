My husband and I do a daily morning walk on the seawall and notice that the new "No U-Turn" symbols painted onto the street is totally disregarded by motorists.
I have seen cars doing a U-turn right over the symbol like it's not there. Well, it might as well not be. It's very ineffective city of Galveston.
And the flashing lights on the signs for pedestrian crossing in front of The San Louis Hotel ... some drivers who are observant do stop, but others in the next lane do not. Someone who is vacationing with family and children is going to get killed there, God forbid.
City of Galveston, please do something.
Pat Chapman
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.