We're days from the election. Regardless of your party choice, we have great considerations, American citizens white, Black, Latino, all origins, to preserve or not our constitutional freedoms. Unfortunately, we're a divided country. The pandemic has polarized politically rather than uniting in the fight.
Choice A: an agenda re-enforcing economy growth, lower taxes, Middle East peace, trade policies favoring America, strength-backed national security, education excellence, prosperity with a hand up not a hand out costing working Americans.
Choice B: an agenda destroying recent energy independence, increased government regulation, socialized medicine, reimagined Constitution, open borders and eventual taxation implementing energy policies crushing the economy positioning governance for the benefit of the governing.
The mainstream media and its owners will finally hold all of the strings of the puppet.
America is the greatest because of the founders' vision for a republic governed by the people, protected from government overreach. Your choice.
George Christie
Galveston
