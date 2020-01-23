This is written in response to both Dan Freeman's commentary ("Private charities do good but should be watched," The Daily News, Jan. 12) and Norman Pappous' response ("Let's demand elections for public board members," The Daily News, Jan. 16): Are you guys serious?
You cannot swing a cat in a room without hitting at least three bureaucrats. And, your first response to keeping an eye on charities is to want more.
It's apparent neither of you have read the volumes of federal, state and local regulations and laws regarding charities. There is control, there is enforcement and agencies to do both. This isn't news. It's a plan to further big government as you feel that your needs are not being served — just like gun control.
The laws are there. How about this unique approach: Enforce them. We don't need another useless bureaucracy in the swamp.
Richard Armstrong
Texas City
