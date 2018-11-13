On Dec. 15, my family will participate in the annual Wreaths Across America event at Barancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, and the Houston National Cemetery.
If you've never participated, it will renew your faith that we're all Americans. There are no political speeches; we all come together for the single purpose of honoring our dead. At the same time, across the entire country, we take our wreaths in hand, walk to each individual grave, say the name of the person for whom the wreath is laid, and place it reverently.
While my family will be placing wreaths thousands of miles from each other, the fact that we're honoring our family veterans makes it a family reunion, of sorts. Susan Morrison Fisher, Air Force; Walter F. Lenceski, Army; Frank Morrison, Navy, you were there for us and now we honor your service.
Please, join us on Dec. 15.
Sandra Morrison-O'Donohoe
Texas City
