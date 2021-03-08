I want people to know that the cruise ship Allure of the Seas is one of the most beautiful ships that I've been on.
I highly suggest that anyone planning to take one of their cruises out of Galveston should book it as soon as possible. It will be a trip you will not forget.
Our group that went on this ship always talks about it. So much to do on board. I hope to go on the Allure again.
Audrey Sweeney
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.