In response to the story ("Isle apartment complex without power for third day," The Daily News, March 21): This is a hard one to swallow. No power for days?
Residents who already have trouble paying their special rent rates threw out refrigerated food because it spoiled? Persons with serious medical conditions left to try to overcome this challenge with kitchen tools?
This management group has struck a new low in their indifference to this population of already challenged residents. This disaster should never have been allowed to go on for so long.
Shame on you.
Phyllis Galatas
Galveston
