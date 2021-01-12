I loved living in Washington D.C. for a summer. I loved taking the Metro, going to the museums, running through the National Mall and around Dupont Circle and Georgetown. I made a good friend. I had an invaluable internship, and those 14 weeks were some of the best and formative of my life.
I was able to tour the Capitol. I remember being in there and walking by then-Speaker John Boehner’s office. He infamously smoked within his office, and we could smell the fumes. I saw Nancy Pelosi get in an elevator feet from me, observing someone say “hey, Nancy” and hearing her say “hi” back.
I was able to go into the tunnels where aides and congressmen would lunch. I nearly bumped into Paul Ryan walking out of the building. He had one person, an aide, with him walking to a meeting down the street; doing his job.
The D.C. I lived in six and a half years ago wasn't the same one I saw on television Jan. 6.
I'm saddened by this dark day of democracy. The world’s eyes are on us. I'm hopeful with time that we will shine again soon.
Alice Kent
Galveston
