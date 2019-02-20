In response to the story ("Hall Elementary move stokes fear in group of parents," The Daily News, Feb. 16): My son has been a student at Hall Elementary School since he was in kindergarten. This year he's in fifth grade. We have loved this school during our years here, and it saddens us to see how others have trashed our school during the rezoning process.
We think of Hall as a family. Our PTA is very active with student events and with supporting our teachers and staff. We also have an awesome STEM Club, which led to our school becoming the second E-STEM Magnet school beginning next school year. We have a very active Room Mom program, with Christmas, Valentine's Day, and end of year parties for all of our students.
Our PTA also hosts several events throughout the year, including Multicultural Night, Monster Mash, Decades Dance, Cookies With Santa, Dads, Dogs & Dodgeball, Spring Carnival, Chocolate & Crafts with Mom, Ice Cream Social & Yearbook Signing, amongst others.
Sure, Hall is an older school, but that doesn't mean it's not a great school.
Julie Syers
League City
