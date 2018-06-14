There was a recent letter to the editor written by Stan Obloy that was blatantly inaccurate ("Carol Hollaway is the right choice for District 5," The Daily News, June 14 ). Obloy made claims that I voted on issues that were, in fact, not a part of my tenure on the planning commission.
I appreciate The Galveston County Daily News addressing this inaccuracy and correcting it for public record. I know our residents feel strongly about issues that come before planning and my four years of service to this city commission provided me the opportunity to hear about and shape development and regulatory actions. The knowledge and experience I gained from these years of city service anchor the integrity I have demonstrated in this election.
Letters to the Editor have long been sources of community sharing and opportunities to express freedom of speech, but I encourage all to fact check before sharing information.
John Paul Listowski
Candidate for city council District 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.