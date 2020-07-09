If Gary Hoffman followed his own advice, he would know that the "Dixiecrats" didn't appear until 1948 ("Letter writer should study up on the 'Dixiecrats,'" The Daily News, July 3). They were Southern Democrats who broke with the national party that year. And unless they had a time machine, they had nothing to do with the Confederate-related statues of the 1890s.
No, it was mainstream, Jim Crow Democrats who put up those statues — as part of the solid century and a half of anti-Black racism in that party's history.
Hoffman clearly buys into the myth that all the Dixiecrats moved to the Republican Party, when only one actually did so — Strom Thurmond. The rest hustled right back to the Democrat Party, including notorious segregationists George Wallace, Orval Faubus and Lester Maddox.
Finally, it took another 15 or 20 years before the legislation Hoffman cites to come about. And a lower percentage of Democrats in Congress voted for these acts than was the case for Republicans.
Yale Woodford
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.