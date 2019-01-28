This letter is about investing money wisely and human tragedy. Several states, and the U.S. government have thousands of military, federal and state officers at our southern border to stop illegal entry into the country. Illegal entry is still attempted.
A recent news article tells of 150 migrants trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana, and tear gas being used to stop rock throwers. Migrants, including “toddler-sized children,” were being passed over concertina wire.
Think of the cost to keep all the additional military, federal and state officers at our border. Also, as long as migrants think they can cross the border illegally, they will keep coming. There's bound to be some human tragedy associated with their long dangerous journey.
A wall, in certain places, needs to be tall and strong enough to prevent breaching. A fence will not do the job. The wall, where needed, would be a tremendous help in reducing the cost of maintaining a secure border.
Extra border security wouldn't be needed, and the caravans of migrants would diminish when migrants realize they couldn't easily breach the fence and overwhelm security units.
Richard White
Bayou Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.