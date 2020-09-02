The truth about COVID-19 has been distorted by some of our leaders and this has hurt our national, state and local responses. From the highest officers in the land to local leaders, we've heard misguided statements regarding immunity in children, epidemiological miracles due to weather, magic cures and even idiotic mandates prohibiting masks.
These falsehoods diminish the impact of our informed and conscientious public health officials, confuse public response and exacerbate counterproductive behavior. Even in the fog of a war against a relatively new enemy we should, and we can, do better. We must demand that our leaders govern based on science not fantasy.
They should learn from Singapore and listen to the remarkable address given by Prime Minister Lee to the Singaporean people on June 7 (visit YouTube). Based on facts and science, he described the painful truths of the pandemic and its impact on the nation and presented a realistic and hopeful recovery plan.
If we had the same number of deaths per documented COVID-19 case as Singapore has, there would be about 2,860 American fatalities instead of more than 183,000. Singapore has embraced science to deal with COVID-19, and it's time we do the same.
Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco
Galveston
