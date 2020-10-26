Let's be clear: I'm all for my newspaper taking a neutral stance and giving an equal voice to all sides of the political theater.
However, I must strenuously object when I see what's essentially a retweet of the unsubstantiated story of Hunter Biden's computer in the letter by Ron Ciaccio ("Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper," The Daily News, Oct. 21). This story is being investigated by the FBI and other IC entities as Russian disinformation. Your printing someone's unproven statement as if it were fact simply furthers the conspiracy.
I've seen some letters to the editor that were "out there," but seeing this, I felt I had to say something. This is beyond the pale.
If The Daily News is neutral, have the integrity to put a line in the sand when people further what's essentially QAnon conspiracy.
If you're not neutral, have the courage to come out and say so.
Kerry Thomas
Galveston
Editor's note: The Daily News has never presumed to play the censor. The editors believe in allowing readers to have their say, within some loose limits, on the Opinion and Commentary pages, and trust the readers have enough sense to sort the wheat from the chaff without our paternal interference.
I disagree. Many of us who don't live in Bizarro Trump Land don't get much insight into the "brains" of these people. These letters are a valuable resource.
Good of you to keep an open mind. Look at the evidence, disregard the spin.
Kerry, what you post is false.
"unsubstantiated story of Hunter Biden's computer"?
There the the laptop, confirmed to be Hunter's.
There's the content confirmed to be Hunter's.
There's the emails confirmed by the senders and recipients to be to and from Hunter.
And there's an eyewitness, retired US Navy Lt. Tony Bobulinski confirming Big Guy Joe Biden's involvement.
And the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have both confirmed that a laptop belonging to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
"Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said the information contained on Hunter Biden's laptop 'is not part of some Russian disinformation'."
Notice no "reporter" dares to ask the Big Guy if the laptop is Hunter's?
Time to get enlightened, Kerry. Start by turning off the disinformation networks like MSNBC, CNN, etc.
