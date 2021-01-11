Many thanks to Michael A. Smith for his spot-on opinion on Trump and Cruz ("Condemnation the only response to Washington mob," The Daily News, Jan. 7). However, he left out Randy Weber, representative for a large swath of League City, Clear Lake Shores and Kemah.
The actions of these “leaders” lack respect for the constituents who sent them there and basic rational competence. The ends don't justify the means for these political actors.
Pamela Zuteck
Clear Lake Shores
Oh, gee.. .. looks like the Liberals are howling at the moon again.
Pamela that is exactly what I said to congressman Weber in the letter I wrote him. He needs to worry about the needs of his district and not lick the boots of a deposed tyrant.
