Kudos to Jack Cross for his commentary ("Newspaper has shown bias against President Trump," The Daily News, April 3). He’s entirely correct, and I couldn’t agree more. The media hasn't acted this unprofessionally since the yellow journalism days preceding the Spanish-American War.
Completely gone is the objective reporting we used to expect. Now, it’s merely a constant campaign to impose the media’s opinions on viewers, readers and listeners.
I wish you people (including The Daily News and The Associated Press) would clean up your act. Get back to the original purpose of reporting the news and stop crusading.
Marcus Faubion
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.