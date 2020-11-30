It should be clear to Galveston voters that Craig Brown deserves and has earned the opportunity to be mayor of our beloved island. He has been fulfilling the position of "interim mayor" for several months during unprecedented times and is doing a great job.
The fact is, I drive around the island and see the streets and other improvements that have been made or are being made even in so-called midtown on both sides of Broadway.
The fact is, I work with the homeless and I know Brown's concern and dedication to quality-of-life issues including streets, drainage, beaches, affordable housing, supporting local businesses, bringing new businesses to the island, public safety (including police) and flooding.
Let us not forget we live on an island, at sea level, that will flood; but he's doing the responsible things to mitigate the issues and not making outlandish campaign promises. He gathers facts, listens to both sides of the issue and votes what is best for the island both in the present and for our future.
Please join me in supporting and voting for an ethical, transparent, dedicated, kind, caring, empathetic and nonpartisan mayor we all deserve — Craig Brown.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.