I want to take this opportunity to support Judge John Ellisor’s decision to change venue in this most serious and tragic case ("Judge moves Santa Fe shooting trial out of county," The Daily News, Feb. 28).
He's one of the finest and fairest judges I've ever had the privilege of practicing before in my 45-year career as a lawyer. Even though I was asked to, and did provide the state with an affidavit stating that I felt the defendant could receive a fair trial in Galveston County, it was the responsibility of the judge to hear and review all of the evidence at the change of venue hearing and rule in the interest of justice and fairness.
I trust Ellisor’s judgement on this matter and know he based his decision on the evidence before him.
While I was Galveston County Criminal District Attorney, I participated in a handful of change of venue cases and realized then and now they were necessary to impanel a fair and impartial jury. We're fortunate to have a judge in this case who is conscientious in seeing that goal achieved. The cost involved in a change of venue case is a price we pay to ensure this fairness.
The judge’s decision wasn't an insult to anyone.
Michael Guarino
Galveston
