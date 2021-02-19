I just read Community News Editor Angela Wilson’s editorial (“All the bad aside, it’s time to give some thanks,” The Daily News, Feb. 19), and I agree.
Yesterday, I learned many of my neighbors' water was restored and became very concerned when there continued to be no water at my home.
A caring neighbor told me Marie Robb had posted a message on our neighborhood webpage and announced the water was on in District 6. Robb encouraged District 6 members to message her about any leak problems they noticed. I sent a message to Robb, and she responded to my message immediately.
She contacted the city of Galveston Public Works Department, on my behalf, and several public works employees arrived at my home within a half hour. When they turned the water main on, they immediately discovered a severe, exterior pipe break and urged me to call a plumber for assistance.
While I'm on a wait list, with no idea when I will have water service, at least I understand what the problem is thanks to Robb’s assistance and the excellent work of the city’s public water department. A hearty thanks to Marie Robb and the city of Galveston Public Works Department for proficiently identifying my leak.
Sharon Levy Pagan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.