A loud shoutout of thanks to our Galveston Councilman Jason Hardcastle for his efforts in getting two illuminated stop signs installed on 43rd Street and Avenue O.

This intersection has been plagued by auto accidents at the rate of one a month for the last year. We brought this to the attention of the city, as well as the school district and have been heard.

Again, a special thank you to Hardcastle, City Manager Brian Maxwell, Craig Brown, mayor pro tem, Chief of Police Vernon Hale, and Shae Jobe, trustee on the board of Galveston Independent School District, in hearing our concerns and acting upon them to provide a safer community.

Rus and Pam Artmier

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription