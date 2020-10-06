A loud shoutout of thanks to our Galveston Councilman Jason Hardcastle for his efforts in getting two illuminated stop signs installed on 43rd Street and Avenue O.
This intersection has been plagued by auto accidents at the rate of one a month for the last year. We brought this to the attention of the city, as well as the school district and have been heard.
Again, a special thank you to Hardcastle, City Manager Brian Maxwell, Craig Brown, mayor pro tem, Chief of Police Vernon Hale, and Shae Jobe, trustee on the board of Galveston Independent School District, in hearing our concerns and acting upon them to provide a safer community.
Rus and Pam Artmier
Galveston
