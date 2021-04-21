Private companies are floating the idea of a COVID passport before allowing you to access their premises. Isn’t one of the battle cries of the progressive left “my body, my choice?” It’s true that children must show proof of vaccination to attend school, but we're not talking about a Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine.
COVID vaccines aren't approved by the FDA, instead they use the term “authorized for emergency use” because they say there is "no treatment." The courts upheld a U.S. Marine’s objection to receiving an experimental anthrax vaccine in 2003.
But the real issue here is the supposed voluntary nature of a company forcing you to violate your own privacy. Businesses can say that we don’t have to use their services. That's a problematic narrative. Voluntary acts normally don't carry negative consequences. People generally don't board a plane because another mode of transportation is an equal substitute. Or what if there's just one grocery store in a rural location?
Big tech silences speech they don't approve of. Now other woke companies want to place restrictions on our daily lives. It seems to me that Russia isn't the only country plagued by oligarchs.
Kathy Rogers
Friendswood
If you allow for an ounce of common sense, a dash of courtesy and consideration for others, it is really not an unreasonable intrusion. Seems to me the quicker we accommodate the basic requirements associated with prevention, the sooner we actually bring an end to the entire nightmare. I see little merit to protesting such minor inconveniences or rules imposed by companies that are attempting cooperate with national health guidelines. Some protest too loudly me thinks.
If you don’t like a company’s policies, shop elsewhere. If you don’t like an airline’s policies, drive. If it’s inconvenient, then that is your problem, not theirs.
