I want to add my name to the many others who've written supporting Craig Brown for mayor in the runoff election.
As a council member and acting mayor, Brown has worked tirelessly for the good of all the residents of Galveston. His decisions have been carefully considered and impartial. Personally, he has been an invaluable resource to my wife and I when we were looking for information on several items.
I would urge my fellow islanders to disregard the recent political grandstanding and vote for Craig Brown for mayor.
K. Ball Withers
Galveston
