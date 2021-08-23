My wife and I received our COVID booster at the Galveston County Health District facility in Texas City on Thursday and were very pleased with the service. Thank you to all the people that made this possible.
I was sad to see that there wasn't a line of cars waiting. With less than 60 percent of the people in Galveston County vaccinated, you would hope more people would take advantage of this excellent service.
Everyone get out and get vaccinated. Thanks again.
Tom Francis
League City
(1) comment
Hopefully, today's FDA approval will encourage a few more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.