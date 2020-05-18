Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 of Galveston will place American flags Memorial Day weekend at several cemeteries in Galveston to honor our fallen comrades.
Even during this terrible time, we cannot forget the men and women who served our country. During this pandemic, families are losing loved ones to the coronavirus. We're fighting a brave war against this virus and when we win — and we will win — I pray the government will set aside a day to honor those who lost their lives to this enemy.
VFW Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place flags at our military fallen comrades graves.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston.
Please wear comfortable clothing, cap, gloves and a mask. We also ask that you practice social distancing.
For more information or to register, call 409-739-8324 or email fernandop231@att.net.
Fernando Perez
Texas City
