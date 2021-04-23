In response to the article (“Residency turns into key issue in La Marque council race," The Daily News, April 22): Isn’t it a violation if Kimberley Yancy doesn’t change her address on her drivers license within 30 days after moving? This has been going on since 2016?
Bill Hall
Schertz
Yancy recently was identified as from Dickinson in this story about the La Marque shooting by a policeman. " Kimberley Yancy, the president of the Dickinson/Bay Area Unit of the NAACP and an organizer of many of the marches for Feast. She needs to clear this up.
